Landowners who plan to make any improvements to their property which might include encroaching on right-of-way owned by MoDOT are being told, first, to check with MoDOT about any required permits before doing the work…

“It’s a free permit, of course obviously the land owner has to do all the work…but we’ll work through the process with you and get you all setup so you can make those improvements” says Danny Roeger, from MoDOT, who also says waiting times for the permit process are usually minimal…“We’ve got an individual who works the Lake area, that’s his primary responsibility. He’ll meet up with you onsite and get you all taken care of.”

It’s also advised to save even more time with the process by filing for the permit on MoDOT’s website.