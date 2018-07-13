MoDot Announces Repair Plans for Nine Bridges

Nine bridges are set to see repairs beginning later this summer. MoDot has awarded a contract to Capital Paving and Construction to perform work on nine bridges in Cole and Miller counties. The bid for the project came in at just over $3.7 million. The oldest bridge on the list is on Route 54 westbound over the Little Gravois Creek. It was constructed in 1966. The other eight bridges were built in 1972 and 1973. Eight of the bridges are on Route 54….the only exception is the bridge on Route 17 over 54. The work entails new driving surfaces and guardrails and is slated for completion in fall of 2019.

– Route 17 over Route 54

– Route 54 westbound over Little Gravois Creek

– Route 54 east and west over Wrights Creek

– Route 54 east and west over Old Tuscumbia Road

– Route 54 eastbound over Rock Island Railroad, east of Route 87

– Route 54 east and west over Business 54