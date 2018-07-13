News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

MoDot Announces Repair Plans for Nine Bridges

By Leave a Comment

 

Nine bridges are set to see repairs beginning later this summer.  MoDot has awarded a contract to Capital Paving and Construction to perform work on nine bridges in Cole and Miller counties.  The bid for the project came in at just over $3.7 million.  The oldest bridge on the list is on Route 54 westbound over the Little Gravois Creek.  It was constructed in 1966.  The other eight bridges were built in 1972 and 1973.  Eight of the bridges are on Route 54….the only exception is the bridge on Route 17 over 54.  The work entails new driving surfaces and guardrails and is slated for completion in fall of 2019. 

 

  Route 17 over Route 54

  Route 54 westbound over Little Gravois Creek

  Route 54 east and west over Wrights Creek

  Route 54 east and west over Old Tuscumbia Road

  Route 54 eastbound over Rock Island Railroad, east of Route 87

  Route 54 east and west over Business 54

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!