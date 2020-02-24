MoDot Announces Road Work in Miller County

There’s a lot of road work planned in Miller County this week. The list includes the ongoing work on the new interchange at Highway 54 and Route W. Crews are planning to relocate some utilities in that area Tuesday morning and warn that it will result in two closures lasting about 10 minutes each over the course of an hour. The exact times of the closures are undetermined.

Other work scheduled to get underway includes:

Brush cutting on 42 between TT and Route 28 in Maries County

Culvert pipe replacement on 52 between Route 17 and 133 in Maries County

Roadside maintenance on Route 87 between Business Route 54 and Route P

Roadside maintenance on Route 54 at Copperhead Road