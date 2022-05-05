The Missouri Department of Transportation wants your input about a scheduled project to improve safety at two busy intersections south of Jefferson City.

The public is invited to comment on plans to improve the U.S. Route 54 intersections at Hickory Hills and Penny Hollow.

These locations have been identified for safety enhancements due to crash frequency and severity.

Work will involve the installation of deceleration lanes, acceleration lanes, and other intersection reconfigurations, including J-turns and the removal of crossovers.

These changes are designed to enhance safety by removing opportunities for right angle crashes, which pose considerable risk for serious and fatal crashes.

Similar improvements along Route 54 are underway in Miller County.

Individuals wishing to comment on the project must do so by Friday, May 20 at MODOT’s website.

Similar improvements along Route 54 are underway in Miller County. You can see other locations where such improvements are being made at www.modot.org/Miller54Intersections.

The contract for this project is currently scheduled to be awarded later this year, with construction to take place in 2023.

More details, intersection diagrams, and a comment form for feedback and questions are available at www.modot.org/Cole54Intersection. Individuals wishing to comment on the project must do so by Friday, May 20.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for project updates.