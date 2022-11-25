MODOT Asks Residents To “Secure Their Loads” Before Hitting The Highway

A reminder to drivers of open trucks and pickups – from MO-DOT’s Danny Roeger!

He says drivers of such types of vehicles can help reduce the amount of litter that often keeps MO-DOT road crews so busy, especially on Highway 54….“I want to emphasize the importance of securing your load….if you’ve got any lose material and if you drive a pickup truck….for whatever reason the westbound lanes of the Grand Glaize Bridge seems to be were all that trash collects, but if you’ve driven through there….we were just out there 3 weeks ago….just want to make sure people double check their load and use a cover if possible.”

Roeger says crews are again tackling cleanup there and in other stretches of 54 this week – also addressing the subject of many recent calls and complaints about deer carcasses in the shoulder.