MoDot Assisting as Epic Flooding Continues

Record flooding continues in parts of Missouri and neighboring states with at least three dead so far and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes underwater. Emergency response agencies are working around the clock. That includes MoDot. Central District Engineer Bob Lynch says most of the problems are outside of our general area, but warns that could change.

Lynch says we likely won’t be in the clear for several months. In the meantime, MoDot is standing by to help with communication and rapid repairs.

The current long-range weather forecast shows a chance of precipitation in our area from Saturday through at least next Tuesday.