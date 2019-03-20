News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MoDot Assisting as Epic Flooding Continues



photo courtesy of MoDot

Record flooding continues in parts of Missouri and neighboring states with at least three dead so far and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes underwater. Emergency response agencies are working around the clock. That includes MoDot. Central District Engineer Bob Lynch says most of the problems are outside of our general area, but warns that could change.

      NEWS-3-20-19 Lynch Flood 1 - 20th March 2019

Lynch says we likely won’t be in the clear for several months. In the meantime, MoDot is standing by to help with communication and rapid repairs.

      NEWS-3-20-19 Lynch Flood 2 - 20th March 2019

The current long-range weather forecast shows a chance of precipitation in our area from Saturday through at least next Tuesday.

