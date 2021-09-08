News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MODOT Begins Bridge Deck Replacement On Route D In Camden County

By

Heads up motorists.

MODOT says a contractor will begin to replace the bridge deck over Minnow Brook Creek this week on Camden County Route D, just southwest of Camdenton.

Officials say the bridge will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding traffic through the work zone.

The project isn’t expected to be finished until December.

 

****More info:

CAMDEN COUNTY –A contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will begin to replace the deck of the Camden County Route D bridge over Minnow Brook Creek, southwest of Camdenton, on Tuesday.

The bridge will be reduced to one ten-foot lane with a temporary traffic signal guiding traffic through the work zone. The project is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 7, and is scheduled for completion in December. Signs and message boards will be in place in advance to alert motorists of the work.

The bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

More details are available at modot.org/millercamdencountybridges.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

