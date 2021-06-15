News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

MODOT Begins Work On Highway “Blow Ups” And Other Projects

By

Hot temperatures in Lake of the Ozarks and Mid-Missouri are sometimes taking a toll on area roads and highways.

“So during the summer time, when the temperatures warm up, things expand. Even though you’re driving on Asphalt, there may be concrete underneath. That pavement is trying to expand, and then all the sudden it has to go somewhere…so it blows up” says MoDOT Central District Engineer Bob Lynch.

He tells KRMS News work’s being done along the Grand Glaize Bridge this week during the overnight hours to help smooth out the driving surface “some people saw some cones over on the west side of the Grand Glaize bridge on highway 54, and it looks like the weather is going to be nice…so there is some concrete pavement that have settled as you come across that bridge into the portion we filled in for the Lake area, so we’re going to work on that.”

Crews are also working parts of Highway 5 between the Camden County line and the city limits of Lebanon.

They’re going to be sealing cracks this week during overnight hours and then resurfacing the road will happen next week during daylight hours.

Lynch was interviewed by Guy Wehman on the Ozarks This Morning.

Filed Under: Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com