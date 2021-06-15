MODOT Begins Work On Highway “Blow Ups” And Other Projects

Hot temperatures in Lake of the Ozarks and Mid-Missouri are sometimes taking a toll on area roads and highways.

“So during the summer time, when the temperatures warm up, things expand. Even though you’re driving on Asphalt, there may be concrete underneath. That pavement is trying to expand, and then all the sudden it has to go somewhere…so it blows up” says MoDOT Central District Engineer Bob Lynch.

He tells KRMS News work’s being done along the Grand Glaize Bridge this week during the overnight hours to help smooth out the driving surface “some people saw some cones over on the west side of the Grand Glaize bridge on highway 54, and it looks like the weather is going to be nice…so there is some concrete pavement that have settled as you come across that bridge into the portion we filled in for the Lake area, so we’re going to work on that.”

Crews are also working parts of Highway 5 between the Camden County line and the city limits of Lebanon.

They’re going to be sealing cracks this week during overnight hours and then resurfacing the road will happen next week during daylight hours.

Lynch was interviewed by Guy Wehman on the Ozarks This Morning.