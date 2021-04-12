MODOT Construction For HWY 52 Scheduled For Monday And Tuesday In Tuscumbia

You might see delays on Highway 52 near Tuscumbia with road work now getting underway.

MoDOT says they’re closing one lane between South Versailles Avenue and Catfish Road Monday and Tuesday beginning at 6 am until 4:30 pm.

Flaggers will be on the scene to help guide you and MoDOT says you should consider an alternate route.

****Additional Info:

Culvert Pipe Replacement to Impact Travel on Route 52

MILLER COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing one lane of Missouri Route 52 near Tuscumbia next week in order to improve roadside drainage.

MoDOT will be replacing a culvert pipe between South Versailles Avenue and Catfish Road on Monday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 13. One lane will be closed from 6 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., with brief, complete closures possible. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work area.

Some delays are possible. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route around the work area. MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of travelers while this work takes place.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.