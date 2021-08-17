MODOT Continues Highway Work Ahead Of Winter

You may find maintenance crews from MoDOT doing some work in the Lake Area this week.

“Doing some mowing as best as they can, they’re obviously patching roads out there and doing as much striping as we can before winter…I know we don’t want to talk about winter, but it’s looming out there” says MoDOT Central District Engineer Bob Lynch.

He tells KRMS News work also continues on Highway 5 between Camdenton and Lebanon in Laclede County is going as planned “I got the mainline paved, and if you’ve driven that…that’s our shared 4-lane roadway. I do have traffic on trim lines that keep traffic separated. We’re starting to strip that and trying to get it open, we still have to pave the shoulders on the northern half of the project….so they’ll be doing that this week and trying to get it opened back to full traffic.”

Lynch says trim lines are in place to help keep the four lanes of traffic separate, but crews still have to stripe portions of the road and the shoulder needs to be paved.

Lynch was interviewed by Guy Wehman on the KRMS morning Magazine.