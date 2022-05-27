News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MODOT Continues Roadway Striping Operations

ByKRMS Newsroom

May 26, 2022 , ,

Roadway striping operations continue around portions of the lake area and beyond.

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch says it’s been a challenge but the department is hoping to make some good progress this year…“The last few year’s we’ve had issues with supply, and of course COVID impacted how we striped the first year after it started. So we’re still trying to somewhat dig out of that and get normal operations going, to where we can complete all these roads like we’d like to.”

Contractors are being hired on to take care of some of the striping.

Otherwise, MoDOT continues overlay projects in the lake area along Route-42, Highway-7 and Highway-52.

By KRMS Newsroom

