MODOT Continues Working On Road Projects Despite Rain

Rain or shine, MoDOT’s working on numerous projects in the Lake Area.

In some cases, the roads needing work are getting old.

“They were put together back in the 50’s, and they just were prepared to handle some of the heavy truck traffic that some of these routes have” says MoDOT Central District Engineer Bob Lynch, “we actually had to dig some of those roads out and start from fresh due to the harsh winter conditions we had. Some of the routes were just temporarily put back together with base rock, with just a rock surface…until we could get to the asphalt and bring those roads back to drive-able condition with new asphalt pavement.”

Lynch tells KRMS News they’re also trying to get some mowing started, but the ongoing rain is making that difficult and that there is still more work that is being done in Lake Ozark “we will have a closure of that westbound off ramp at the new 54/W/BIZ 54 interchange tentatively on Thursday night, of course we have to wait and see what the weather does with that area.”

Lynch was interviewed by Guy Wehman on the Ozarks This Morning on News / Talk KRMS.