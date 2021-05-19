News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

MODOT Continues Working On Road Projects Despite Rain

By

Rain or shine, MoDOT’s working on numerous projects in the Lake Area.

In some cases, the roads needing work are getting old.

“They were put together back in the 50’s, and they just were prepared to handle some of the heavy truck traffic that some of these routes have” says MoDOT Central District Engineer Bob Lynch, “we actually had to dig some of those roads out and start from fresh due to the harsh winter conditions we had. Some of the routes were just temporarily put back together with base rock, with just a rock surface…until we could get to the asphalt and bring those roads back to drive-able condition with new asphalt pavement.”

Lynch tells KRMS News they’re also trying to get some mowing started, but the ongoing rain is making that difficult and that there is still more work that is being done in Lake Ozark “we will have a closure of that westbound off ramp at the new 54/W/BIZ 54 interchange tentatively on Thursday night, of course we have to wait and see what the weather does with that area.”

Lynch was interviewed by Guy Wehman on the Ozarks This Morning on News / Talk KRMS.

Filed Under: Business, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com