MoDot Dealing With Pavement “Blowups” Caused by Heat

The recent heat being experienced here in the Lake Area is also taking its toll on our roadways causing pavement issues. MoDOT Area Engineer Bob Lynch says, what appears to be asphalt and pavement pushing upward is commonly referred to as “pavement blowups” which can,if not repaired,create some dangerous driving conditions… 

      NEWS-7-3-18 Pavement Blowups - 3rd July 2018

 

Lynch also says another area of concern includes approaches to some bridges and overpasses in the area which seem to be sinking. Motorists coming across any “pavement blowups” or sinking pavement should notify MoDOT so a work crew can check out the situation and get work started on the problem area.

