MoDot Engineer Bob Lynch Talks Winter Road Treatment

Now that the first real winter-weather event is out of our way, the Department of Transportation is preparing to make sure they are ready for the next event. MoDOT frequently takes pre-emptive measures, such as pre-treating the roadways but, according to Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch, that’s not always a guarantee of success…
Lynch also says the department was forced to stockpile its supply of salt this year due to other unexpected challenges…
For the time being, according to MoDOT, the current salt supply is expected to be able to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way this winter season.
