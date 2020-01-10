MoDot Engineer Says Pre-Treating Won’t Help with Saturday’s Forecast

Winter weather is in the forecast for Saturday. Don’t expect to see MoDot pre-treating the roads Friday night, though. Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch says it won’t do any good with the way the forecast is shaping up.
Lynch says they face similar problems and challenges attacking winter weather all across the state.
The weather that’s going to hit Friday night and into Saturday is expected to be out of the area before the weekend concludes.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.