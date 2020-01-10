MoDot Engineer Says Pre-Treating Won’t Help with Saturday’s Forecast

Winter weather is in the forecast for Saturday. Don’t expect to see MoDot pre-treating the roads Friday night, though. Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch says it won’t do any good with the way the forecast is shaping up.

NEWS-1-10-20 MoDOT Weather-1 - 10th January 2020

Lynch says they face similar problems and challenges attacking winter weather all across the state.

NEWS-1-10-20 MoDOT Weather-2 - 10th January 2020

The weather that’s going to hit Friday night and into Saturday is expected to be out of the area before the weekend concludes.