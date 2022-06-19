More roadwork along U.S. 54 is expected to begin next week in Miller County.

Among the improvements to be made, according to the MoDOT website, include: J-turns, deceleration and acceleration lanes at several intersections.

Plans also call for the removal of the paved median crossing at the Lakeland Road intersection.

Some lane closures should be expected.

The work in Miller County is part of the overall $6.1-million list of improvements stretching from Miller to Cole County.

Scheduled work will be done, weather permitting, between the hours of 6a-6p on Mondays through Fridays.