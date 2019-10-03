MoDot Finishing Mowing, Prepping for Winter

Roadside maintenance continues to be the main focus of activity for the Missouri Department of Transportation. That’s according to Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch who says it’s that time of the year for MoDOT to finish up the final round of mowing for the year…

Speaking on KRMS, Lynch also says that pavement repairs also take center-stage this time of the year as we prepare for the cold and snow in the months to come…

As always, if you have any questions about any projects which are ongoing, you can check out MoDOT’s website or call 1-888-ASK-MODOT for more information.