MoDot Focusing on Cleaning Up Storm Debris

Recent severe weather and ongoing flooding issues across the state is taking its toll on recovery efforts as MoDOT continues trying to clean-up debris along our highways. Central District Engineer David Silvester says MoDOT will be focused over the next several weeks removing trees, branches, building insulation, siding and roofing, and other debris deposited along the roadways, or the right-of-ways, during the recent storms. Silvester calls it a matter of safety and says there is no deadline for having all the debris picked up. Residents and businesses are also being discouraged from adding to the efforts by moving any more debris onto the highway right-of-ways. Instead, they should utilize designated disposal options coordinated by local
governments and recovery groups.

