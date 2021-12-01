Lake of the OzarksLocal Weather Alerts
Business Local News

MODOT Hoping To Get More Concrete Pours In For Bagnell Dam Before Weather Changes

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Nov 30, 2021
Photo from the city of Lake Ozark.

With a little luck this week, MoDOT might be able to get the Bagnell Dam rehabilitation project back up to speed.

One of the biggest factors affecting the timetable to getting the project done during this time of the year is the weather and, more specifically, the wind and the humidity levels.

“It affects the pours we do on the Bagnell Dam” says Bob Lynch, Central District Engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, “So it’s a concern, it’s something we have to watch and something we have to address.”

He says the hope is to get, at least, a couple more concrete pours done this week.

The overall project had been scheduled to be finished by sometime this week but has been extended into sometime early next year.

