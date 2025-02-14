MODOT Hoping To Work On Route TT Project Next Week

MoDOT is hoping for better weather late next week to get on a project that was postponed earlier this week because of the forecast.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the project will include some routine maintenance to improve drainage near the sinkhole that opened up near Doctor’s Lawn and Landscape on Route-TT.

“We’re going to install a cross pipe, across Camden TT, which is going to require us to fully close route TT.”

The work is now scheduled for next Thursday, February 20th.

Traffic will be shut down in both directions for the work which is expected to only take, maybe, 4-5 hours.