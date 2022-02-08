There’s a major change going into effect today that will require those seeking a commercial driver’s license to complete an entry-level driver training program.

Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation are implementing a new federal training requirement for CDL applicants and drivers seeking certain CDL upgrades.

The program is managed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and aspiring truck drivers would have to complete the program before obtaining a CDL.

The change does not apply to those who already have a valid CDL issued prior to today.

