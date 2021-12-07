News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MoDOT Introduces Unfunded “Wish List” for Mid-Missouri

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 7, 2021

High Priority Unfunded Needs across mid-Missouri begin to come into focus following a public meeting held last week in Jefferson City.

“Our planning partners, Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments, helps us determine what those priorities are” says MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch, “We presented three different tier of projects. And it’s related to the new infrastructure bill that was past…also to the increase to the state fuel tax that was past as well.”

Lynch goes on to say that proposed tier-1 projects include the 63-70 interchange in Columbia, tier-2 projects include work to be done in Lebanon and tier-3 projects include center-turn lanes in Laurie, Sunrise Beach, Eldon and Lebanon.

The general public can still comment on the draft plan by going to MoDOT’s website.

The highways commission will make a final determination at a later date on the projects to be funded this time around.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

