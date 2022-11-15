MODOT Meeting For 54 Interchange In Camdenton Today

Speak now or forever hold your peace…MoDOT is holding a public meeting later today for businesses and the general public to ask questions or comment on proposed improvements along Route-54 in Camdenton.

The project will consist of widening 54 to five lanes, including a center turn lane, from Business-5 to Bumper Hill Road.

Curbs, gutters, new paved approaches and drainage are also part of the project.

The public meeting, today, runs from 4-6pm at the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce office on west-54.

More details and updates about the project can also be found on MoDOT’s website.