MODOT Meeting For 54 Interchange In Camdenton Today

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Nov 15, 2022 ,

Speak now or forever hold your peace…MoDOT is holding a public meeting later today for businesses and the general public to ask questions or comment on proposed improvements along Route-54 in Camdenton.

The project will consist of widening 54 to five lanes, including a center turn lane, from Business-5 to Bumper Hill Road.

Curbs, gutters, new paved approaches and drainage are also part of the project.

The public meeting, today, runs from 4-6pm at the Camdenton Chamber of Commerce office on west-54.

More details and updates about the project can also be found on MoDOT’s website.

