MoDot Optimistic Regarding Federal Grant for Bridge Projects

The Missouri Department of Transportation remains optimistic about federal funding which, if approved, would provide a major financial boost for the department’s bridge program. Central District Engineer Bob Lynch says the department is, currently, waiting to hear back on results of its infra-grant application filed with the Federal Highways Administration…

MoDOT has already been given a jump start to take care of 45 bridges, statewide, in the way of a $50-million allocation from the State’s general revenue fund…the first time general revenue has been earmarked solely for transportation projects. The Rte-C bridge over Deane Creek in Miller County, the Rte-D bridge over Minnow Brook Creek in Camden County and bridges along Hwy-54,also in Camden County,are included on that list. Lynch also says, if the federal grant request is shot down, the 50-million approved by the State is, at least, a good start…

