MODOT Plans Construction Projects For Highway 5 Near Edge Of Morgan County

Warmer weather means road work ramping up soon in Morgan and Moniteau counties, just north of Lake of the Ozarks.

MoDOT says changes will be made to the intersection of Route 50 and Route 5, west of Tipton.

You can expect delays and lane closures in that area beginning March 15th.

In April, crews will begin resurfacing work and replacing shoulders on Route 50 and Business 50, west of California.

Flaggers will be directing traffic at times and these projects are supposed to be complete by November 1st.

 

Roadway Improvements to Begin Next Week in Moniteau and Morgan Counties

 

MONITEAU/MORGAN COUNTIES – An effort to improve several portions of state highways in Moniteau and Morgan Counties will begin next week.

 

Starting March 15, a contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will be making several changes to the intersection of Route 50 and Route 5, west of Tipton. Turn lanes will be added to both directions of Route 50 onto Route 5. Crews will also be repaving the driving surface, improving motorist safety by widening the road, and making drainage improvements.

 

These intersection improvements will require occasional lane closures. For the safety of motorists and workers on the road, the speed limit will be reduced, and flaggers may be used to guide motorists through the work zone during certain phases of the project.

 

Starting in April, as part of the same project, the contractor will be resurfacing, replacing shoulders and improving guardrails along Route 50 between the Pettis County line and Business 50, west of California. Resurfacing and guardrail work will also be completed along Route 87 between Business 50 and Route 50 in California.

 

This phase of work will require lane closures with flaggers guiding traffic through work zones. Signs will be in place to alert motorists of the lane closures. Drivers will need to plan extra travel time, slow down and obey all signs in work zones.

 

The project is expected to be completed by November 1, 2021.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/MoniteauMorganImprovements. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

