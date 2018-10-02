MoDot Plans Project Prioritization Meeting

Local and regional planning commissions have a chance to make their voices heard and learn exactly how projects are prioritized by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Central district engineer Bob Lynch says a meeting is scheduled for next week to outline how the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan affects the prioritizing, and funding, of projects every year.
Representatives from MoDOT will also talk about how Proposition-D, if approved on the November ballot, will also affect the funding of local and regional transportation projects. The meeting is set for next Tuesday, October 9th, from 12:30-3:00 p.m. at the McClung Park Indoor Pavilion in Jefferson City. The meeting is open to the public.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.