MoDot Plans Project Prioritization Meeting

Local and regional planning commissions have a chance to make their voices heard and learn exactly how projects are prioritized by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Central district engineer Bob Lynch says a meeting is scheduled for next week to outline how the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan affects the prioritizing, and funding, of projects every year.

NEWS-10-2-18 MoDOT Meeting - 2nd October 2018

Representatives from MoDOT will also talk about how Proposition-D, if approved on the November ballot, will also affect the funding of local and regional transportation projects. The meeting is set for next Tuesday, October 9th, from 12:30-3:00 p.m. at the McClung Park Indoor Pavilion in Jefferson City. The meeting is open to the public.