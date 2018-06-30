MoDot Preparing for Holiday Traffic

Drivers are being cautioned to be more patient in the days leading up to the July 4th holiday. MoDot is taking additional measures, as well, to deal with expected increases in the amount of traffic. They’re holding off on additional lane closures through July 6th – at least during the daylight hours – to keep lanes open for motorists. 47 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more this holiday – with most of them choosing to travel by car. In Missouri, there were over 1,000 crashes during the holiday in 2017. 26 people were killed and 469 injured.