MoDot Preparing for Winter

With the official beginning of the winter season only a little more than a month and a half away, MoDOT is busy gearing up for what many are saying could be a rough season. Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch says part of the preparation involves equipping equipment with GPS…

      NEWS-11-2-19 MoDOT GPS-A - 4th November 2019

Lynch goes on to say that using GPS can also be a handy tool in cases when MoDOT trucks are accused of being responsible for broken windshields or other damage while out in the course of their everyday duties…

      NEWS-11-2-19 MoDOT GPS-B - 4th November 2019

If you are out and about on Thursday, you might see more MoDOT trucks than usual as the department goes through the motions of the annual winter operations drill. The drill, here in the lake area, should begin around 8:00-AM and be finished up by 3:00-PM.

