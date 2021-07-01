MODOT Project To Repave Portions Of HWY 7 To Start After Labor Day

A $1-point-eight million dollar project to resurface Missouri Route 7 in Benton and Henry Counties is set begin in mid-September.

Additional info:

Benton/Henry Counties – Drivers can expect lane closures and traffic delays when a project to resurface Missouri Route 7 in Benton and Henry counties tentatively begins in mid-September, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Contractor crews will lay a new asphalt surface, permanent lane markings and rumble strips along an approximately 11-mile stretch of Route 7 between the Osage River at Warsaw and Henry County Route PP in Tightwad.

In addition, existing guardrail will be replaced with new guardrail at various locations along Route 7.

Traffic Impacts:

Expect lane closures where contractor crews are laying asphalt

Drivers will encounter flaggers and/or pilot cars where crews are working. Drivers should wait for the pilot vehicle before proceeding through the work zone or before entering the work zone from a side road.

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

This section of Route 7 was intentionally cold milled last year to remove a seal coat surface that was experiencing oil issues. The cold milling operation grooved the pavement to provide the best possible surface treatment at the time and is similar to what MoDOT has done on shorter stretches of road to increase friction and improve safety.

MoDOT crews have completed repairs on the edges of Route 7 and continue to perform repairs on the centerline area in advance of the new overlay. Crews also have striped the white edge line for safety but will restripe the entire highway again when the new overlay is completed.

