MoDot Projects Planned in Lake Area Next Week

Several resurfacing and pavement repair projects continue in Camden County. Another project already underway there is work on a new bridge on Route J over the Little Niangua River. That project is north of Deer Meadow Road. MoDot says the roadway there will be closing effective June 17th and will be remain closed until the project is completed.

In Miller County, they’ll begin chip sealing Monday on Route K between 50 and Dynamite Ridge and on Route T between 87 and Route C. Pavement patching begins Tuesday on Route C between CC and Carney King Road.

In Morgan County, rock cut cleaning is scheduled to begin Monday on Route 5 between 52 and Troutdale Road. Ditch cleaning will begin Monday on Route 52 between Route 5 and Westview Drive.