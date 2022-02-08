The Department of Transportation says the first major snow clearing event of the winter was a success.

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch says most of the credit in the lake area goes to people who heeded the advice of not hitting the roadways during the two-day storm unless it was absolutely necessary…“We appreciated the fact that the people listened to the weather forecast and the concerns with this storm, and they stayed home and that’s definitely really part of the success too.”

Lynch also says that crews were out on 12-hour shifts for the duration of the storm which, combined with Mother Nature cooperating with some sunshine, also made the final day of clearing a little easier on the crews.