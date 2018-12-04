MoDot Says Pavement Repair Work on Highway 54 Will be Extensive

A project to repair pavement along highway-54 west of route-KK in Osage Beach could soon get underway. That’s according to MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch who says the planning process has been ongoing for some time now and, once the work begins, it will be rather extensive.

NEWS-12-4-18 MoDOT 54 Work-B - 4th December 2018

Lynch goes on to say one of the main challenges will be to figure out how to manage traffic during the two or three weeks worth of work. One lane road conditions, especially during the overnight hours, can be expected for the duration of the project which begins as soon as the contractor gets the go-ahead from MoDOT.