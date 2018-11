A series of improvements planned along Route 54 may not be entirely popular, but MoDot says they expect them to improve safety. Central District Engineer Bob Lynch says the upgrades planned, including J-turns, have been proven to be effective.

NEWS-11-14-18 Lynch J turns work - 14th November 2018

A number of J-turns, acceleration, and deceleration lanes are planned between Camdenton and Osage Beach. The installation process is expected to last until next August.