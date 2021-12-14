News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MODOT Says They Stand Ready To Help In Any Severe Storm Situation

Dec 14, 2021

While the lake area did have some relatively minor damages reported from last week’s severe storms, officials say they are ready should we take a direct hit.

“Our primary avenue to take care of is the state systems, that’s our priority to get those roads opened” says MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch, “We can be directed by the Governor to go off the state system and help with the local road systems as well.”

He tells KRMS News the first goal in responding to a natural disaster is to get infrastructure needs back up and running in affected areas… “Get the signals back working, things like that…and help restore power and different things like that so…we’re very familiar with responding to natural disasters.”

MoDOT also works in coordination with local emergency management agencies when needed.

