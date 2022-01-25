News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MODOT Says They’re Preparing For Spring But Keeping An Eye On Winter

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jan 25, 2022 , , , ,

While most of the questions being directed toward the central district of MoDOT, nowadays, continue to focus around a possible completion date for the Bagnell Dam project, it’s business as usual for the department as the spring season draws near.

“The local office building is getting ready to start holding their pre-construction meetings with area contractors” says Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch, “the contractors are also getting their scheduling lined out so they can figure out how they want to handle some of the projects coming up for the lake area, so that’s what’s going on right now.”

Lynch says a majority of that planning entails making sure quantities are adequate and working with the department’s design staff for upcoming projects to be put out for bids.

In the meantime, as far as the Bagnell Dam project is concerned, Lynch says there is light at the end of the tunnel but no completion date to be announced.



