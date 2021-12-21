Is there any light at the end of the dam rehab project…?

That seems to be a popular question lately now that the original expected re-opening date of early December is well in the past.

“Seems like people keep putting dates out there,” says MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch, “They’re not getting them from us, because we’re not giving them any dates.”

Lynch tells KRMS News that most of any remaining work is still very much dependent on the weather…“We’re trying to get the pours completed, based on weather conditions. It could be too could…or it could be too windy! That’s one of the bigger obstacles.”

Among the work that still needs to be done includes the joints separating the different driving sections of the roadway above the dam and the sidewalk.