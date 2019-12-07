MoDot Seeks Comments on Morgan County Project

The Department of Transportation is looking for public comment on a proposed project in Morgan County. MoDot says an online comment period is now open to take feedback on the proposed work to take place at the intersection of U.S. Route-50 and Missouri Route-5 north near Syracuse. The project, which will be done in combination with pavement repairs to Route-50, in general, will also include pavement improvements and installation of turn lanes at the intersection. Construction will begin in the spring of 2021 with the project to be completed by the winter of 2021. The online comment period, through the 21st of this month, can be found on MoDOT’s website (www.modot.org/central)