MoDOT Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan Approved

As expected, MoDot remains primarily in a holding pattern when it comes to road construction and maintenance. The Highways and Transportation Commission has approved the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for the next five years. The STIP provides the guidelines for projects over the period from 2019-2023. The plan includes over 1300 projects with the emphasis on maintaining the system in its current condition. Total planned spending for the plan averages $900 million per year – up from the $850 million allotted for fiscal year 2018.