Local News

MODOT Still Making Progress On Dam Project But Snow May Hinder That

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Feb 1, 2022 , , , ,

With the first major winter event of the year bearing down on the lake area, work on the Bagnell Dam project will now, likely, be brought to a screeching halt for, at least, the rest of this week.

That’s according to MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch who says, however, this past week or so did give crews a chance to make some progress…“Saturday we poured the areas of the sidewalk that need to be repaired, so the sidewalks are complete and that leaves us with the barrier wall to repair and also putting in the new joint material as you travel down the joints on the surface of the roadway.”

Lynch also tells KRMS News that the handrail across the barrier wall on the downside of the dam also still needs to be put in as well.

The revised goal to have the project finished right around St. Patricks Day is still the word according to MoDOT.

