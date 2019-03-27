MoDot to Allow Truckers to Carry Heavier Loads for Flood Relief

Some truck drivers in the state have been given a green flag to break a few rules for a good cause. As a result of the state of emergency declared by Governor Mike Parson due to heavy flooding, MoDot is announcing that they will ease weight restrictions for certain materials to assist in flood recovery. Truckers carrying rock, sand, and gravel to assist in battling floodwater or expediting repairs to roads, bridges, levees, railroads, and other vital infrastructure will be able to carry heavier-than-normal loads. They still must obey weight limits on bridges and their travel is restricted to non-interstate highways.