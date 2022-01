Drivers taking Route A in Benton County will need to find an alternate route next week.

MODOT Reports they will be closing the road northeast of Cole Camp for Pipe Work, between Route JJ and Haw Creek Road on Monday the 10th.

It will take place between 8 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon.

Only residents along that section will be able to access their driveways and entrances on either side of the work zone.

The work is weather permitting.