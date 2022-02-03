Proof that the roads are tough to handle…MODOT is down at least 1 snow truck thanks to slick conditions in Maries County.

According to the Maries County Advocate, the truck was working Highway AA just outside Vienna when it hit a patch of ice and flipped over.

The driver is ok and MODOT is working to get the truck back underway.

As of Thursday morning, roads continue to be snow covered across the state.

The MODOT traveler map shows nearly half the state is dealing with snow or ice covered roadways.

Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch tells KRMS News they’re still working the roads across the area, but their first priority remains all Interstate and Major Highways, including 54, before they tackle Missouri highways, state routes and side roads.