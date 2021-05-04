MODOT Urges Caution On Lake Area Roads As Winter Repairs Get Underway

National Work Zone Awareness Week is not done, but MoDOT continues to urge caution as several projects are happening in and around the Lake Area.

“Our maintenance crews will be working on bridges over route 54 in Osage Beach, to try and improve some transition areas…when you go from the bridge onto the roadway. You’ll see that at Jeffries, Case and Nichols road” says MODOT Central District Engineer Bob Lynch.

He tells KRMS News MoDOT continues repairs on roads damaged by harsh winter weather and there are other projects happening as well “we’re also putting in pipe across the areas, some of the crews are patching various routes still coming out of the winter time, trying to repair the roadway that was damaged due to the winter.”

Lynch also says there is still some work happening at the new interchange just opened on Route 54 and Route W “contractor’s completing work up on 54 that we had to do, so pay attention to that work zone…..as there will be a lane drop through that area this week. We’re also beginning to build the new roundabout between W and Business 54, as part of the last phase of that project.”

He also says chip-seal work is happening near Lebanon in Laclede County.

Lynch says you can expect road construction and repairs to be happening all over Missouri throughout the warm summer months.