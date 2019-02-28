MoDot Wants Input on How to Make Route 54 Safer

MoDot is looking into some possible improvements along a stretch of Route 54 and they want the public’s input. They’re currently conducting a corridor survey to evaluate measures they can take to improve safety. The portion of the highway they’re examining stretches from Route E near Brazito to Wood River Road near Lake Ozark. The study primarily focuses on intersection improvements and will not consider any changes to the speed limit or any addition of traffic signals. If you want to share your thoughts on ways to make that portion of roadway safer, you can participate in an online survey by going to the website for MoDot’s central district.