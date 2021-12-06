News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

MODOT Warns Motorists Of Slowdowns On Route 135 Due To Roadside Maintenance

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 6, 2021

MODOT is recommending that drivers taking highway 135 north of Laurie find an alternate route over the next few weeks.

Officials say they will be closing one lane of the roadway for roadside maintenance from 7:30AM through 3PM daily until Friday December 17th.

Flaggers will be directing traffic but MODOT says if you can take an alternative route, that would be a better option.

 

***More details:

MORGAN COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be closing one lane of Missouri Route 135, north of Laurie, for roadside maintenance over the next couple of weeks.

MoDOT crews will be cutting brush along the roadway between the Route 5 and Route J. One lane will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorist through the work area.

This work will be taking place through Friday, December 17.

Some delays are possible while work takes place. Motorists are advised to seek alternate route around the work area. MoDOT encourages drivers to watch for crews on the road, obey all traffic signs and avoid distractions.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

COVID 19 Local News Politics State News

Mask Mandates In Missouri Becoming A Hot Topic After Recent Release

Dec 6, 2021 CBS Radio News
Business Local News Politics State News

Governor Parson Speaking Monday At MFB Meeting In Osage Beach

Dec 6, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics

Camden Commission To Meet Tuesday For Several Items

Dec 6, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

COVID 19 Local News Politics State News

Mask Mandates In Missouri Becoming A Hot Topic After Recent Release

Dec 6, 2021 CBS Radio News
Business Local News Politics State News

Governor Parson Speaking Monday At MFB Meeting In Osage Beach

Dec 6, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics

Camden Commission To Meet Tuesday For Several Items

Dec 6, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business COVID 19 Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Residents Angry Over Proposed SSM Healthcare Center Closure In Lake Ozark

Dec 6, 2021 Reporter Matt Markivee
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com