MODOT is recommending that drivers taking highway 135 north of Laurie find an alternate route over the next few weeks.

Officials say they will be closing one lane of the roadway for roadside maintenance from 7:30AM through 3PM daily until Friday December 17th.

Flaggers will be directing traffic but MODOT says if you can take an alternative route, that would be a better option.

***More details:

MORGAN COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be closing one lane of Missouri Route 135, north of Laurie, for roadside maintenance over the next couple of weeks.

MoDOT crews will be cutting brush along the roadway between the Route 5 and Route J. One lane will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorist through the work area.

This work will be taking place through Friday, December 17.

Some delays are possible while work takes place. Motorists are advised to seek alternate route around the work area. MoDOT encourages drivers to watch for crews on the road, obey all traffic signs and avoid distractions.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.