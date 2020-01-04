News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

MoDot Says Worst of Winter May be Yet to Come

It’s been a relatively mild winter so far, with the calendar year ending with temperatures in the upper 60’s. That should not be taken as a sign of things to come, however. MoDot says the new year traditionally brings the months with the most snow to Missouri. During a typical winter season, MoDot trucks will cover more than five million miles. That’s the equivalent of circling the earth more than 200 times. You’re encouraged to use their traveler information map to help ensure safe travels. You should also visit their website, www.modot.org, for information on plowing priorities, sharing the road with plows, and other winter safety tips.

