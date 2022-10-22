MODOT Winter Drills Indicate They’re Short Staffed

MO-DOT is preparing for what many forecasters believe will be a tough winter for weather with a shortfall in personnel.

That’s according to its Chief Safety and Operations Officer Becky Allmeroth who says the Department still needs to fill 30% of its road crew positions to be able to plow roads efficiently across the state.

She says if those positions aren’t filled, it will take crews longer to clear highways during a storm.

And she says indications are there could be several storms this winter…“I would absolutely be prepared for a pretty severe winter….temperature wise and precipitation wise…I hope I’m wrong.”

Allmeroth says despite the worker-shortfall – Thursday’s Winter Weather Drill which had plow and sander crews practicing the routes they’ll drive went well.