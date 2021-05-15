MODOT Working On Friction Curve Projects

MoDOT will be adding a treatment to help make curves safer as more people hit the road.

It’s a high friction treatment that’ll be added to several locations along I-70 through July 1st.

You may find crews working in the area of Morgan County Route W and Pulaski County Route T.

MoDOT says signs will be posted to alert you the work’s being done and there will also be flaggers helping to guide traffic.

***Additional Info***

High Friction Surface Treatment Work Planned for Several Mid-Missouri Routes

BOONE/CALLAWAY/MORGAN/PULASKI/WASHINGTON COUNTY – A contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will soon begin applying a high friction surface treatment to curves in order to increase motorist safety on several busy mid-Missouri roadways.

Starting Tuesday, May 18, crews will begin applying the treatment to curves at various locations along both directions of Interstate 70 in Boone and Callaway Counties. Once that work is complete, crews will apply the high friction surface treatment on westbound I-70 at the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. Surface treatment work at all locations is scheduled to be complete in three weeks. All work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with intermittent, single-lane closures where crews are operating.

Once I-70 work has been completed, crews will move onto treating curves at various locations along Morgan County Route W, Pulaski County Route T and both directions of Route 21 in Washington County during daily work hours.

Signs will be in place to alert motorists of the daily lane closures and flaggers will be used to guide motorists through the work zones. Drivers will need to slow down and obey all signs in work zones.

The complete project is expected to be completed by July 1.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.