A St. Louis-area native and, now, a Nashville hopeful makes an appearance at Lake of the Ozarks…

NEWS-10-20-2021 MOLLY LOVETTE-1 - 20th October 2021

Molly Lovette took centerstage, Tuesday night, to put on a two-hour performance during the Country Jam at LOTO Lounge in Osage Beach. Speaking on KRMS, Lovette says that she is just chasing her dreams…

NEWS-10-20-2021 MOLLY LOVETTE-2 - 20th October 2021

Lovette made the move to Nashville about a year ago to be closer to her dreams…dreams which she appears to be on the path to make come true.