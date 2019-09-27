Montreal Man Allegedly Had Drugs in Car with Young Child

A Montreal man allegedly had drugs in a car with a child and now faces several pending charges. 33-year old Michael Wilson was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Miller County jail after being arrested just before 10:30 Thursday morning. He’s accused of felony possession of a controlled substance after the investigating state trooper allegedly found methamphetamine residue. Wilson also faces possible charges for failing to secure a child under 8 years old in a booster seat or child restraint, no insurance, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.